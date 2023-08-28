PULLMAN, Wash. — The Mountain West athletic conference has met with Washington State University's athletics committee to discuss why their conference would be a "good fit" for them.
Mountain West commissioner, Gloria Nevarez, and New Mexico president, Garnett Stokes, chair of the Mountain West board of directors traveled to Pullman on Aug. 24 to discuss the conference's intentions.
Stokes stated, "the conference’s top priority is the success and well-being of its student-athletes."
They also referred to similarities between the established Mountain West conference and WSU. They showed that the conference is comprised of a mix of land-grant and flagship universities and includes six R-1 designated research institutions.
Nevarez described the member schools to be, "gritty, resilient, strivers, and trailblazers... we would welcome WSU with open arms."
The Mountain West conference consists of:
- United States Air Force Academy
- Boise State University
- California State University - Fresno
- Colorado State University
- University of Hawaii at Manoa
- University of Nevada - Reno
- University of Nevada - Las Vegas
- University of New Mexico
- San Diego State University
- San Jose State University
- Utah State University
- University of Wyoming
- Colorado College
The advisory committee, for WSU included students, faculty, staff, and alumni. They provided advice and counsel to President Kirk Schulz and Athletic Director Pat Chun.
Schultz outlined three possibilities for WSU athletics after the advisory meeting on Aug. 18. These include:
- Affiliating with the Mountain West Conference
- Joining the American Athletic Conference
- or working with Stanford, University of California Berkeley, and Oregon State University to rebuild the Pac-12 Conference
Representatives from the American Athletic Conference are scheduled to meet with WSU sometime in the coming weeks.