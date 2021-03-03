SPOKANE, Wash- The PAC-12 football schedule was just announced and Washington State University will welcome Utah State on September 4, 2021, for the first game in 2021.
But will you be there?
WSU said its unable to guarantee tickets at this time but they are feeling out interest for the 2021 season.
WSU released a link to this website, asking for your first and last name, your phone number, and your email address
Below it says ticket interest. Listing a few options season, mini-plan, single game, or a group.
“We are excited to be moving forward with the 2021 home football planning, yet cognizant of all variables for us to safely host fans in Martin Stadium,” Bill Stevens, Associate Director of Athletics, Athletic Communications said.
Stevens added they will continue to follow all university, PAC-12, local, and state guidelines related to health and safety measures while building toward the goal of welcoming Cougs back to Pullman.