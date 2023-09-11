PULLMAN, Wash. — Pac-12 football Just Means More in 2023, and Washington State University now counts itself among the conference's eight schools appearing in the Associated Press Top 25 after week two.
The Cougars appeared along six schools leaving the conference next season, and Oregon State, the only other school still set to remain in the Pac-12 in 2024.
Washington State, which received just one AP vote a week ago, sailed past a dozen other teams receiving votes with a statement win against Wisconsin in Pullman. Despite collapsing on offense in the second half, the Cougars led the Badgers the whole game, essentially icing the game with a one-yard Nakia Watson run with 5:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.
It's the second consecutive year the Cougars beat a ranked Badgers team, but with the backdrop of conference realignment, this season's win noticeably meant more.
"We belong in the Power Five," Washington State coach Jake Dickert said after the game. "These kids have worked their (butts) off. I'm so damn proud of them."
Outside the Mountain West, no conference has expressed interest in adding Washington State or Oregon State. In a stacked Pac-12, the Cougars and the Beavers each have an opportunity to prove their football prowess, but it's unlikely to have any bearing on what conference they end up in for 2024 and beyond.
Up next, Washington State takes on Northern Colorado in Pullman at 2 p.m. on Saturday. On Sept. 23, the Cougars open Pac-12 play against Oregon State in Pullman.