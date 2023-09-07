PULLMAN, Wash. — Did you get a ticket for the first home game for the Cougars? Well, the sold out game against Wisconsin will be packed full of fans!
Martin Stadium will be loud, so be ready for long lines and large crowds around Pullman.
Even though the game might be sold out, there are tickets being sold on Seat Greek. Go online and try to get a seat quick, there are not many left!
If you are planning on driving to the game, here are some areas where you can park around campus. For general parking, you can purchase permits online. These will be $20 and will give you access to all general parking lots. The full parking map is available on the WSU Parking and Transportation website.
Also, the Pullman Transit will be providing free park-and-ride services beginning three hours prior to kickoff and ending one hour after the game concludes. The locations include:
- Valley Road Play Fields at Valley Road and Merman Drive
- Chief Joseph Apartments on Terre View Drive between Merman Drive and North Fairway Road
- WSU Research Park at Eastgate Boulevard and Terre View Drive
- Pullman Aquatic Center at Larry Street and Hall Drive
- Living Faith Fellowship Church on Crestview Street
- and the intersection of Airport Road and State Route 270.
Passengers will be dropped off near Martin Stadium and then picked up near the stadium's east end zone on Stadium Way.
After you park and head into the game, remember that Martin Stadium has a clear bag policy. The only bags you are allowed to bring in are clear bags, clear drawstring bags or small purses.
Also, make sure to check your bag before you go in. Glass or metal containers are not allowed in, but you can bring in a thermos bottle with water that is less than one liter. For more information on what you can and can't bring in, use the link here to view their rules and regulations.
Once you get to your seat and wait for the game to start you may start to notice that your phone may not have great service. Well, you won't be the only one.
With the large number of people in one area this may overwhelm the cellular network. So try send any text messages and make calls before you get into the stadium.
Now, if you have waited last minute to purchase a hotel for the big game there are still some available. If you are looking for a room in the Moscow and Pullman area you may be spending around $300 - $400 a night.
Use the link here to see some of the hotels that still have rooms available for gameday weekend.
Any Cougar fans who are not not able to make it to Pullman for the big game can tune into SWX Sports. We will be live streaming the game starting at 4:30 p.m. and have a pre-game show that starts at 3:00 p.m.
Make sure to check SWX Sports for the latest on the Washington State v. Wisconsin game that will kickoff on Sept. 9 at 4:30 p.m.!