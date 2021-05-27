Washington St Utah Football

Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City.

 Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Washington State University quarterback Jayden de Laura has officially been reinstated o the team after serving a suspension for a DUI.

WSU head coach Nick Rolovich told Ian Furness that de Laura has completed his suspension and will now be back in the running for the starting QB role next season.

de Laura was the starting QB for WSU last season as a freshman. 

