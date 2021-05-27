Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Dust Advisory for... Northeastern Adams County in eastern Washington... Eastern Lincoln County in eastern Washington... North central Whitman County in eastern Washington... Southeastern Stevens County in northeastern Washington... Southwestern Spokane County in northeastern Washington... * Until 630 PM PDT. * At 432 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Ritzville and Davenport moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Satellite. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. Locations impacted include... Medical Lake, Davenport, Ritzville, Fairchild AFB, Reardan, Lind, Sprague, Harrington, Lamont, Mohler, Amber, Tokio, Revere, Gravelles, Tyler, Mondovi, Lamona, Rocklyn, Eleanor and Bluestem. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. &&

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Rockford, Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Spokane, Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Cheney, Wilbur, Othello, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Davenport, Ritzville, and Odessa. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Visibility less than half a mile from blowing dust expected. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. &&