When you step onto a football field, it's natural to want to try and kick a field goal. Most people can't do it, but for Ethan Moczulski, kicking field goals comes easy.
"When the ball pops off my foot, it's just natural," said Moczulski.
Ethan isn't just a good kicker. He's downright great. Some say he's the best high school kicker in the country.
Ethan's rise to stardom has been a long process... Like most placekickers, his career started on the soccer field.
"I played a few games and started making some kicks then started rolling from there," Moczulski said.
Ethan didn't just start rolling, he started dominating. So much so that in three seasons at Mt. Spokane, his name has shot up to the top of national recruiting boards. As a result, he started receiving attention from some of the top college football programs in the country.
"Clemson, LSU, Washington State, and then Florida State too," said Moczulski.
This summer, he committed to Texas A&M.
"I get to play in the SEC with 106,000 fans cheering me on," Moczulski said.
Since he's one of the top kickers in the nation, Ethan also received an invite to the All-American Bowl-- a once in a lifetime opportunity where he'll compete with the top high school players in the country.
"Not a lot of kickers get the opportunity to go out there and show what they got on NBC," said Moczulski. "So I Can't wait to represent Mt. Spokane and Texas A&M in that big game."