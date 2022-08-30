Wellpinit School District will have one of the finest football fields in the 1B football classification to start their 2022 season.
A grant by the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program along with help from the Seattle Seahawks allowed Wellpinit to install a new turf field. The school district was granted $250,000 from the program, with plans to match up to $750,000.
Wellpinit Athletic Director Clark Pauls said other area high schools are requesting to play their games on the turf field on Saturdays in the fall.
Once the playing surface is done, the second phase of the project will be to install a grandstand, and, Pauls hopes, lights in the next couple of years.