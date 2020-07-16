SAN BRUNO, Calif. - The West Coast Conference says it will delay the beginning of its fall sports seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WCC says all of its programs, including Gonzaga University, will not participate in any conference-sponsored sport or competition prior to Sept. 24, 2020.
This decision will affect the cross country, soccer and women's volleyball seasons during the fall. Spring sports including baseball, beach volleyball, golf, women's rowing, softball and tennis will not participate in any fall competitions prior to Sept. 24.
The men's and women's basketball seasons are scheduled to begin in November and are not impacted by the decision.
In-person voluntary and mandatory athletically related activities outside of competition, including training and practices, may be conducted at the institution's discretion in accordance with NCAA regulations and local health and safety guidelines.
"While difficult, this is a necessary move to ensure we are providing the safest environment for our programs to compete," said West Coast Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. "We have worked on plans for a variety of circumstances and believe, with our actions guided by information and science, this is the responsible decision at this time. We will continue to evaluate our best path moving forward with the health and safety of everyone involved as the guiding principle of our discussions."
The WCC says it continues to be in discussions regarding options for fall sports.
