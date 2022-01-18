SPOKANE, Wash -- The Whitworth Pirates stayed home for a doubleheader against the Linfield Wildcats Tuesday, and the Wildcats left Spokane with their tail tucked between their legs.
On the women's side, Linfield was 0-11 coming into the game. Meanwhile, Whitworth was looking for their first conference win on the season, coming into the matchup 0-4 in Northwest Conference play.
Whitworth's Olivia Mayer had a double-double, with 22 points and 13 rebounds, leading the Pirates to the 81-64 win.
On the men's side, Linfield came in with an undefeated 4-0 conference record. That perfect start to the season quickly went away.
Whitworth's Jojo Anderson helped the Pirates to the 90-43 blowout, scoring 19 points and grabbing 7 boards.
UP NEXT:
Whitworth Women: @ Lewis & Clark on Fri, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.
Whitworth Men: vs. Pacific on Wed, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.