SPOKANE, Wash. - Whitworth women's basketball head coach Joial Griffith has submitted her resignation, according to Tim Demant, the Pirates’ Director of Athletics.
“We thank Joial for the time and energy she committed to our women’s basketball program over the last four years, and we wish her only the best as she moves forward in her career,” Demant said.
Griffith went 41-42 in four seasons at Whitworth. The Pirates finished the 2021-22 campaign 10-15 overall and 5-11 in the Northwest Conference.
A search for Whitworth’s next coach will begin as soon as possible, according to Demant.