SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Western Hockey League announced on Tuesday that it will be delaying the start to the 2020 season, following advice from regional health authorities.
The league announced that it will be meeting with the Board of Governors in January to consider potential start dates.
The league also cited public health restrictions across the majority of Canada and the Pacific Northwest in their decision.
The Spokane Chiefs are among the 22 WHL teams impacted by this decision. Their season was set to begin January 8, 2021.