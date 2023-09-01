In a statement shared on social media, Washington State University addressed the departure of Stanford and Cal from the Pac-12:
The departures from the Pac-12 by Stanford and California do not come as a surprise. The collegiate athletics landscape continues to be fluid. The WSU Student-Athlete Advisory Panel and Athletics Advisory Committee have been meeting regularly to provide feedback on the competitive home that best suits WSU's interests. Washington State has been in ongoing contact with Oregon State University as we move forward. We will continue to fight for Washington State as we explore all options to secure the best possible future for Cougar Athletics.
On Friday morning, the Atlantic Coast Conference voted 13-2 to invite Stanford, Cal, and SMU to the join the ACC.
WSU and OSU are now the only two remaining schools in the Pac-12.