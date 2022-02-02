PULLMAN, Wash. -- Washington State University head football coach Jake Dickert has announced nine student-athletes were added to the 2022 signing class on National Signing Day.
Tony Carter DB 5-11 201 Fr. Jacksonville, Fla. (Mandarin HS)
As a senior, Carter was named All-First Coast by The Florida Times-Union and first-team All-Gateway Conference. He led all players in Jacksonville schools with 151 tackles, made 13 tackles-for-loss with five pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Carter was also named among the 'Super 24' of Northeast Florida top recruits by The Florida-Times Union. Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, Carter also wrestles, finishing fourth in the Florida 3A State tournament at 182 pounds as a junior.
Jaylen Jenkins RB 5-8 166 Fr. Allen, Texas (Allen HS)
As a senior, Jenkins was named District 5-6A Co-MVP and was All-District 11-6A First Team after rushing for 1,519 yards and 22 touchdowns on 150 carries. He averaged 10.1 yards-per-carry and tallied nine 100-yard games, and also caught 26 passes for 318 yards and two touchdowns. Carter is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.
David Johnson DB 6-2 174 Fr. Hooks, Texas (Hooks HS)
As a junior, Johnson was named to All-District 10-3A Division II second team as a defensive back. As a senior, he was limited to two games due to injury. Johnson is rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com.
John Mateer QB 6-1 215 Fr. Little Elm, Texas (Little Elm HS)
Mateer was a four-year starter in high school. As a junior, he threw for a school-record 2,268 yards, a school-record 497 yards in a single game. As a senior, Mateer was named District 5-6A Offensive Player of the Year and unanimous All-District first-team after throwing for a school-record 2,449 yards with 23 passing touchdowns, 847 rush yards, 15 rushing touchdowns and 38 total touchdowns. He finished his career with 7,060 passing yards, 66 passing touchdowns, 1,223 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns. Mateer is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com and ESPN.com. He's also rated the No. 16 dual-threat quarterback in the country and No. 86 overall prospect in Texas by ESPN.com.
Zack Miller OL 6-7 308 Fr. Yorba Linda, Calif. (Orange Lutheran HS)
Prior to his senior season, Miller was ranked eighth among the Top-10 offensive linemen in Orange County and named among Orange County’s top impact players by The Orange County Register. As a senior, he was named to All-Orange County Second Team. Miller is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com. He's also rated the No. 63 offensive tackle prospect in the country by 247Sports.com.
Landon Roaten OL 6-5 285 Fr. Tomball, Texas (Tomball HS)
As a senior, Roaten was named to 15-6A All-District First Team. He is rated among Houston’s Hot 100 prospects and also rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com.
Luke Roaten OL 6-5 265 Fr. Tomball, Texas (Tomball HS)
As a senior, Roaten was named to 15-6A All-District First Team and All-VYPE Second Team. Roaten blocked for Tomball High School's quarterback, who passed for 22 touchdowns and also rushed for 17 touchdowns. Roaten is rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com. He's also rated the No. 55 guard in the country by ESPN.com and rated No. 62 among Houston’s Hot 100 prospects.
Reece Sylvester DB 5-11 180 Fr. Houston, Texas (Sterling HS)
As a junior, Sylvester was named to All-District 9-5A First Team. As a senior, he was named District 9-5A Multi-Purpose MVP and rushed for 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also threw for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns. On defense, Sylvester picked off three passes. He is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com.
Kendall Williams OL 6-3 291 Fr. San Diego, Calif. (Lincoln HS)
A two-way starter on offensive and defensive lines for, as a senior, Williams was named to the All-San Diego Second Team on defense by DaygoFootball.com. Williams was selected to represent San Diego in the Makasi Bowl. He is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com and ESPN.com.