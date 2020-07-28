PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University head football coach Nick Rolovich continues to give back to the community since coming to the Palouse back in January.
On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho say the WSU coach purchased 23 cases of cookies.
Huge shout out to @NickRolovich for supporting Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and troops in Pullman by purchasing 23 cases of cookies! You've made a huge difference for these girls and for programming for girls statewide! @WSUCougars— GirlScoutsEWNI (@GirlScoutsEWNI) July 28, 2020
"Huge shout out to [Rolovich] for supporting Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and troops in Pullman by purchasing 23 cases of cookies!" Girl Scouts EWNI said in a tweet. "You've made a huge difference for these girls and for programming for girls statewide!"
Earlier Tuesday Rolovich took to Twitter saying the group was having a harder time selling cookies this year during the pandemic. He said the Girl Scouts were looking to sell about 100 cases that were left, and appears to have taken it upon himself to purchase about a quarter of them.
Anyone want to help the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington/Northern Idaho? They have had a harder time this year with selling. We are looking to sell 100 cases that are left. Email them if you want to help. su424girlscouts@gmail.com— Nick Rolovich (@NickRolovich) July 28, 2020
A standard case typically contains 12 boxes of Girl Scout cookies.
Rolovich signed a five-year contract with the Cougars back in January following the departure of Mike Leach.
Despite not having coached a game at WSU yet, Rolovich has made a big impact on the community early on, making sure to support local restaurants and health care workers during the pandemic.
For more info on the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, click here: https://www.gsewni.org/
