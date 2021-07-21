UPDATE:
Gov. Jay Inslee is encouraging WSU Football Coach Nick Rolovich to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gov. Inslee said he encourages Rolovich to talk to his physician about getting the vaccine. Inslee continued that anyone in a leadership roll in Washington has an obligation to get vaccinated and encourage others to do the same.
"Has he been suffering from misinformation? ...maybe we will give him a call and find out," Gov. Inslee said.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
PULLMAN, Wash. - In a statement posted to Twitter, Washington State University Football Coach Nick Rolovich announced he has decided to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
"As the Pac-12 Conference has required that all in-person participants at next week's Pac-12 Football Media Day be fully vaccinated, I will participate remotely," Rolovich wrote. "I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private."
According to WSU, all students and employees engaging in activates on campus are required to be vaccinated. Exemptions will be allowed for medical, religious, or personal reasons.
