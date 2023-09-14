PULLMAN, Wash. - The #23 ranked Washington State Cougars host FCS program Northern Colorado from the Big Sky Conference this Saturday, a game the Cougs are heavy favorites in.
The Northern Colorado Bears have yet to find the win column this season while being out scored by their opponents 73-18 through two weeks. Though WSU should easily roll the Bears, the Cougs are not taking this game lightly.
"We just don't think that we're just going to dog walk anybody, we approach it like it's one of the biggest games of the season, like it's the Apple Cup", WSU wide receiver Kyle Williams said. "And that's our mentality the whole season, so we approach it like that there's no game we can lose".
The last time the Cougs played Northern Colorado was also the last time they were ranked in the AP top 25, which was week 3 back in 2019. That season WSU beat the Bears 59-17 in Pullman. Another dominate win like that this Saturday, and the Cougs wont be leaving the top 25.
"I know as a team, as a program it's something we always envision ourselves doing every year, so the fact that we were able to crack that. I mean the jobs not over we always want to be top ten, top five, number one, so that was just a little breaking point", Williams said.
The Cougars and the Bears kickoff on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. from Martin Stadium.
Looking ahead:
In week 4 Wazzu will open Pac-12 play with the only other team that's slatted to be in the 'Pac-x' next season, the Cougs host the 16 ranked Oregon State Beavers at Martin Stadium the following Saturday (Sept. 23) at 4:00 p.m.