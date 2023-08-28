WSU Football names this years captains

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State Football Head Coach Jake Dickert named six Cougar captains for 2023 season as we sit just five days away from the Cougs season opener.
The captains consist of three players on offense and three on defense. From the offensive side of the ball it's quarterback Cam Ward, offensive lineman Konner Gomness and wide receiver Lincoln Victor.
From the defense it's edge rusher Ron Stone Jr., edge rusher Brennan Jackson and defensive back Chau Smith-Wade.
Quarterback Cam Ward is entering his second season as starting QB. Last year Ward lead WSU to its seventh straight bowl game appearance while throwing for 3,231 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Wide receiver Lincoln Victor is entering his third and last season in Pullman after transferring from Hawaii after the 2020 season. Last season Victor appeared in all 13 games and started in five while having caught 26 passes for 245 yards. He was also very impactful on special teams having 445 yards on 22 kickoff returns.
Offensive lineman Konner Gomness held down the the O-line last season at center. Gomness, entering his fifth season as a Coug, proved him self as a leader last season earning WSU offensive player of the week twice.
Edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. is coming into his sixth year at WSU. Last season he was named to All-Pac-12 Conference second team after he started in every game, making 34 tackles, two sacks and tied second in Pac-12 play with 11 quarterback hits.
On the other side of the defensive line it's edge rusher Brennan Jackson. The sixth year Coug, like Stone Jr., was named to All-Pac-12 Conference second team last year. He had 41 total tackles and six sacks.
Defensive back Chau Smith-Wade started in the Cougs first 12 games last season but missed the LA Bowl due to injury. The fourth year Cougar is coming off a season that earned him All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention after recording 43 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions.
The Cougars open their season this Saturday on the road when they take on Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colorado.