After practicing against each other for weeks, the Washington State Cougars finally get to see another jersey on Saturday when they face the Colorado State Rams in Fort Collins. WSU's Brennan Jackson, Lincoln Victor, and Cam Ward all weighed in on the excitement of finally seeing someone else on the other side of the ball.
WSU football players excited for Colorado State matchup this Saturday
