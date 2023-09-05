WSU Football receives one vote in AP Top 25 Poll, 7 in AFCA Coaches Poll

Today the Associated Press released their Top 25 media poll following the completion of college football week one.
After a dominate win over Colorado State, the Washington State Cougars did not land in the top 25 rankings, but they did receive one vote in the media poll at 25 and had seven votes in the American Football Coaches Association coaches poll as the Cougs head into week two as they host the 19th ranked Wisconsin Badgers.
The one media member that voted the Cougs as the 25th best team in the country is Ryan Thorburn, the Oregon Ducks beat reporter from the Register Guard, a Eugene based newspaper.
Pac-12 media biased? Maybe, maybe not, there were seven coaches, out of a total 66 voters, that agreed with Thorburn and voted Washington State into the top 25.
The Cougars are preparing to host the #19 ranked team in the nation in Wisconsin, as the Badgers come to Pullman for the first time ever. Last season WSU shocked the nation when they took down the then #19 Badgers in Madison, WI.
If Washington State takes down the Badgers for a second season in a row, there is a very high chance you could see the Cougs break the top 25 come next week.
The Badgers and the Cougars play at Gesa Field this Saturday at 4:30 pm.