Washington State standout safety Jaden Hicks ranked 8th in Pro Football Focus early 2024 NFL Draft safety rankings. Last season, in his redshirt freshman year, Hicks racked up the accolades earning freshman All-America Third Team by College Football News and was also named to Midseason Freshman All-America Team by College Football Team.
Last year the 6-foot-3 defensive back had 76 tackles, which was second amongst all Cougs and the most among Pac-12 Conference freshmen defenders. He also had one sack, one interception, six pass break-ups and one fumble recovery that he took to the house against Stanford in what was his sole touchdown on the year.
If Hicks has another breakout year like last season, there is a good chance he could move up this list as the season goes on.
The Cougs open up their season on the road against Colorado State on Sept. 2.