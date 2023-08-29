Brennan Jackson shook his head with a smile when asked how he felt about the feeling of making it to game week.
"Finally, man, " the WSU sixth-year edge rusher said, "Finally!"
It's not hard to see why Jackson and the rest of the WSU players, staff, and fanbase share that excitement. After a long offseason followed by still-ongoing conference realignment fallout, the Cougars can finally focus on their number one goal: playing (and winning) football games.
"We're rockin' and rollin' right now," said WSU Quarterback Cam Ward, "We've got a good game plan in by Coach (Ben Arbuckle, Offensive Coordinator.)
"We're ready to go play some Colorado State Rams, man. We're just ready for that game."
Washington State faced Colorado State last season, a 38-7 Cougar romp in Pullman. This year, the matchup takes place at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, CO. They're looking to grab a 1-0 start to the season before returning home to face Wisconsin in week two.
"We talk about fast starts all the time, and I think it translates to a game in general," Jackson said, "A team that scores first usually wins the game, and the same thing with the season. If you get that first win, that's a huge momentum boost to start the season off."
"Week one is a testament to what you've done since January," WSU Wide Receiver Lincoln Victor added, "Since Winter, since Spring, since fall camp. It's really a gateway into what the culture of the team is."
Not counting a trip to Corvallis to face Oregon State in the COVID-altered 2020 season, Washington State last started the season with a road game in 2018 at Wyoming, defeating the Cowboys 41-19. The Cougars currently stand as double-digit favorites over the Rams.
Washington State and Colorado State will kick off at 4:00pm PDT on Saturday.