Weather Alert

...ABUNDANT LIGHTNING TODAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR THE CENTRAL CASCADE MOUNTAINS INTO THE UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA, PALOUSE, AND SNAKE RIVER... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades (Zone 696), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Thunderstorms: Scattered to numerous thunderstorms containing light to moderate rain amounts. * Winds: Westerly winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph except gusts of up to 30 to 40 in the Wenatchee Area and Waterville Plateau. Thunderstorms will also be capable of gusty outflow winds of up to 40 mph. * Impacts: New fire starts will be possible along with gusty winds that will be capable of rapid fire spread. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&