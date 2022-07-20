MOSCOW, Idaho – Washington State and Idaho will not meet on the basketball court this season, ending a 116-year rivalry streak between the schools.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, WSU has declined numerous overtures from the Vandals to continue the series, and no game between the two will be played this season.
“The schedule is set. Contracts have been signed,” Vandals coach Zac Claus said.
“We don’t have any wiggle room to make this game happen now.”
Idaho tried numerous times to reach out to the Cougars to keep the series going.
“We were told multiple times they weren’t going to play us,” Claus said.
Washington State athletics officials released a statement but declined to elaborate on the decision not to play Idaho this season.
“We are continuing to work through finalizing our nonconference schedule for the upcoming season and will release once complete,” the statement read
The rivalry’s zenith was in the early 1980s when coach Don Monson’s Vandals and George Raveling’s Cougars would fill the Kibbie Dome in Moscow and Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, respectively, in nonconference battles. In December 1982, Idaho set a record attendance of 11,000 at the Kibbie Dome as the Vandals won 62-58 in overtime for the third straight year against the Cougars.
Claus said he is dismayed the Cougars and Vandals couldn’t find a compatible date to continue the rivalry this season.
“It’s basketball, not football,” he said. “We have all these random dates available. We could probably take a nice, long walk and make this game happen.”
Idaho athletics director Terry Gawlik echoed Claus.
“It’s very disappointing,” she said of the break in the rivalry. “Perhaps (WSU) will reconsider this game, based on the way the Pac-12 is changing.”
Even though its distinction as one of the longest continuous series in men’s college basketball has come to an end, Claus said Idaho is eager to continue the Battle of the Palouse rivalry.
“We will absolutely reach out to start this game back up,” he said.
For more information you can visit: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2022/jul/20/idaho-washington-state-mens-basketball-wont-play-t/