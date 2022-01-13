3:15 P.M. UPDATE: The game between WSU and Stanford has tipped off after a 1 hour, 15 minute delay.
3:10 P.M. UPDATE: Washington State Men's Basketball's twitter account tweets the game will tip at 3:15 p.m.
3:05 P.M. UPDATE: According to Colton Clark of the Spokesman-Review, the game will tip at approximately 3:15 p.m.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
PULLMAN, Wash. -- The WSU - Stanford men's college basketball game, originally scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. on Jan. 13 has been delayed due to COVID testing.
As of 2:45 p.m. the game has still not started.
We are awaiting more information and will update you once we receive an update.
This story will continue to be updated as more information comes in.