WSU QB Cam Ward Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Washington State quarterback Cam Ward has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List. The award recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class based on career, player performance and expectations heading into this season.
Last season Ward, in his first year as starting quarterback, lead WSU to its seventh straight bowl game appearance while throwing for 3,231 yards and 23 touchdowns.
The most recent Coug to win the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award was Gardner Minshew II back in 2018.
This off season Ward has been named to several award watchlist including the 2023 Manning Award Watch List, the 2023 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List and the 2023 Maxwell Award Watch List.
The winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 7.