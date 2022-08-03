PULLMAN, Wash. - Cougar football was back on the practice field Wednesday as the 2022 football season got underway.
While there aren't many "firsts" left for Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert after taking over the role midway through the 2021 season,, there was one more box checked when practice started Wednesday; Dickert's first fall camp as the man in charge had begun.
“I get goosebumps when I walk out on the field," Dickert said following practice, "It isn't just the first (camp) as a Head Coach, it's because I'm a football guy and I love fall camp. I love being out here with the guys."
Cougar players also spoke about Dickert's influence as Head Coach.
Some, like quarterback Cam Ward who transferred into the program in January, only know him as the head coach. Others, like edge rusher Brennan Jackson, have seen Dickert transition from defensive coordinator into his current role.
"He tells me and also my teammates what we need to hear, not what we want to hear," Ward said, "Just hearing that, he's a real dude, a real family man, and I'm lucky to have him as a head coach."
"I think they (the Cougar players) see his passion," Jackson said, "I mean, this guy cries almost every meeting when he's talking to us."
"He's passionate about the game, he really loves us as players," Jackson added, "Everyone is trying to get better every day and he really commands the ship."
The Cougars will practice a total of 16 times, including two scrimmages, before they open the season at home against Idaho on September 3rd.