Washington State Cougars’ Bella Murekatete (left) and Krystal Leger-Walker celebrate a win over Arizona in Pullman on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

 Courtesy WSU Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU women's basketball team are going to the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament as a no. 8 seed.

They will take on no. 9 seed Kansas State in the first round of the bracket. That game will take place in Raleigh, NC.

