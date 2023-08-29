WSU women's soccer ranked #17 in country

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State Cougars women's soccer team is ranked 17th in the country by United States Soccer Coaches association and 18th by College Soccer News.
The Cougs are off to an undefeated start to non-conference play after beating Eastern Washington, Texas A&M, Portland and Weber State.
WSU has a few tough opponents in front of them as they take on San Diego State, Saint Mary's, Kanas and Seattle before they open up conference play on Sept. 22nd when Stanford comes to Pullman.