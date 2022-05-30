SPOKANE, Wash. - The Bulldogs have been selected to play in the NCAA Tournament, announcing Monday that they will be traveling to Virginia Tech after being named the regional's No. 2 seed.
The Zags lost the chance to host the regional for the first time in program history after losing the WCC Tournament over the weekend to San Diego.
We know where we're heading... ⬇️ #GDTBAZ https://t.co/GLOxfZ1Jg3— Gonzaga Baseball (@ZagBaseball) May 30, 2022
This year, the Bulldogs won the WCC regular-season and won every conference series for the first time.
Virginia Tech has the No. 4 overall seed, ending their season 41-12.