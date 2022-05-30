zags ncaa tourney baseball

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Bulldogs have been selected to play in the NCAA Tournament, announcing Monday that they will be traveling to Virginia Tech after being named the regional's No. 2 seed. 

The Zags lost the chance to host the regional for the first time in program history after losing the WCC Tournament over the weekend to San Diego. 

This year, the Bulldogs won the WCC regular-season and won every conference series for the first time. 

Virginia Tech has the No. 4 overall seed, ending their season 41-12. 

Tags