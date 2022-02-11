SPOKANE, Wash. - On the day before #2 Gonzaga (20-2, 9-0 WCC) faces #22 Saint Mary's (20-5, 8-2 WCC), students are tenting out on campus in the final Tent City of the season.
It's the first ranked opponent for Gonzaga since Dec. 18 when they beat then #25 Texas Tech 69-55 in a neutral site game in Phoenix, AZ.
The last time Saint Mary's beat the Zags was in 2018 by a final score of 60-47, also a neutral site game, in Las Vegas.
Since then, the Zags have beaten the Gaels six straight times.
The Zags have won 30 straight conference games, and 65 straight home games, which are both the longest active streak of their kind in the nation.
Gonzaga has won their first nine West Coast Conference games this season by an average margin of 30.6 points.
LAST TIME OUT: Saint Mary's picked up an 86-57 home win over San Diego Thursday. Logan Johnson scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Tommy Kuhse added 13 points off the bench, and Alex Ducas had 12. Matthias Tass led with three assists.
Gonzaga is coming off an 89-51 win over Pacific Thursday. Rasir Bolton scored a season-high 20 points.