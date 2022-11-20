SPOKANE, Wash. - There was a moment No. 4 Kentucky looked like they were going to come back against No. 2 Gonzaga, erasing a 16-point deficit at halftime.
That didn't happen. Instead, the Bulldogs pulled away at the end and won the game, 88-72.
A big reason the Wildcats weren't able to pull off a comeback was foul trouble. Whenever Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe came into the game, Kentucky had more of a presence down low, but on defense, Tshiebwe had difficulty trying to stop Gonzaga forward Drew Timme. Tshiebwe and three other Kentucky players had four fouls late, giving Kentucky coach John Calipari not a lot of options.
While Gonzaga forward Anton Watson didn't lead the Zags in any stat categories, he did seem to be the player that had the most impactful plays. One of those was a slam dunk in the first half. Tshiebwe saw Watson storming down the lane, and made the decision to not try and defend the play, allowing Watson a wide open look for the points.
Anton Watson with the #poster 🖼 pic.twitter.com/bhWTTxS823— Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) November 21, 2022
For the Wildcats, Tshiebwe led the way with 20 points on the night, but it was Jacob Toppin keeping the Cats in the game late. He pulled up for a mid-range jumper throughout the night, and the Zags never found a way to stop it. Despite his 16-point performance, he still only shot 7-18 from the field, continuing a trend of bad shooting from Kentucky that started in their loss to unranked Michigan State earlier in the week.
This game wasn't played at Gonzaga's typical home arena (McCarthey Athletic Center), but instead at the Spokane Arena. The attendance was 12,333, a new record for the venue among basketball and non-basketball events.
The Gonzaga men will have a couple days off then play Portland State on the road. The game is set to tip-off at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.