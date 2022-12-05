SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs were nearly stunned Monday night, beating unranked Kent State by a final score of 73-66.
The Zags entered the game 5-3 on the season with losses to Texas, Purdue and Baylor. It was their worst record through the first 8 games of a season since the 2010-11 season in which they started 4-4.
The win extended Gonzaga's win streak inside their home arena, the McCarthey Athletic Center, to 69 games. Their last loss inside the Kennel was on January 18, 2018 against Saint Mary's. The streak is the longest current streak in all of NCAA Division I men's basketball. Gonzaga has also been ranked in the weekly AP Top 25 poll for 118 straight weeks.
Drew Timme's performance was a big part of the win. The Gonzaga forward finished the game with 29 points and 17 rebounds. Miryne Thomas led the Golden Flashes in points, with 16.
The Bulldogs will try and extend their home win streak in their next game this Friday against one of their rivals, the University of Washington. The Zags have won 13 of the last 14 meetings against the Huskies. Tip off is set for 6:00 p.m. and the game can be watched live on NonStop Local KHQ.