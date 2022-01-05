Zags' Timme, Holmgren Among 25 in Midseason Wooden Award Watchlist

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga men's basketball junior Drew Timme and freshman Chet Holmgren have been listed on the John R. Wooden Award's top 25 midseason watchlist.
The list was comprised by national college basketball experts based on performances so far this season. The list includes student-athletes who are front-runners for the honor, given annually to the most outstanding men's and women's college basketball players.
Through the team's first 13 games this season, Timme is averaging 16.7 points per game (PPG) and 5.9 rebounds per game (RPG), while Holmgren is averaging 13.0 PPG and 8.4 RPG.
Timme and Holmgren are the only players from the West Coast Conference on the midseason watchlist.
Gonzaga is preparing for their next game as they take on Pepperdine this Saturday, January 8 at 6:00 p.m. That game will be televised on KHQ.