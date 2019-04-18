After a nice and mild week, a cold front arriving Friday will bring a quick change to our recently nice pattern.
While the overall storm system looks to have weakened a little bit, we are still expecting to see some rain showers, as well as wind gusts up to 25mph. The new concern is the possibility of some "pop-up" thunderstorms. The best chance for those to develop look to be across the central panhandle of Idaho in the afternoon and evening, but we can't rule out a stray thunderstorm around Spokane, so keep an eye on the sky! Heavy rain from those potential t-storms will likely lead to rising rivers, especially the Grande Ronde and the St. Joe.
The cold front should move out fairly quickly and we'll likely return to the sunshine by Saturday afternoon! Easter Sunday still looks very nice with sunshine and 60s!
-Blake