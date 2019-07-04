A married couple in the city of Sprague are charged with misspending thousands of taxpayer dollars through fraudulent paychecks and purchases of personal items.
According to The Spokesman-Review, Lincoln County prosecutors charged Christie E. Melton, 41, with money laundering and first-degree theft in late April, about a month after the state auditor’s office finished an investigation.
Christie’s husband Shawn R. Melton, 46, was charged with second-degree theft In July of 2018.
Neither have gone to trial, but online records who he is scheduled to change his plea on Tuesday.
Christine Melton was Sprague’s clerk-treasurer and Shawn Melton was a public work employee. The two left their jobs in May 2018 and got married while the investigation was underway.