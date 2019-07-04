court gavel judge ruling lawsuit politics crime

A married couple in the city of Sprague are charged with misspending thousands of taxpayer dollars through fraudulent paychecks and purchases of personal items.  

According to The Spokesman-ReviewLincoln County prosecutors charged Christie E. Melton, 41, with money laundering and first-degree theft in late April, about a month after the state auditor’s office finished an investigation. 

Christie’s husband Shawn R. Melton, 46, was charged with second-degree theft In July of 2018.  

Neither have gone to trial, but online records who he is scheduled to change his plea on Tuesday. 

Christine Melton was Sprague’s clerk-treasurer and Shawn Melton was a public work employee. The two left their jobs in May 2018 and got married while the investigation was underway.  

