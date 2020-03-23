While spring officially started last Thursday, we were spoiled with very un-spring-like weather. That looks to change this week with at least a chance for showers nearly every day this week.
The big shift started to happen on Monday as a cold front ushered in cooler temperatures and breezy winds. We also saw some showers pop-up in the afternoon, which will be a common theme for the rest of the week.
That's because behind Monday's cold front, cold, unstable air is now sitting over the Inland Northwest, and this is the pattern that brings those infamous "pop-up" afternoon showers during the spring-time. We'll also see our temperatures cooling back into the 40s and low-50s for our highs, with low-temperatures near freezing.
Expect a dry start to the day on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds early on. But as the day wears on, showers will likely start popping up after about noon. There is even an outside chance of a few isolated thunderstorms, so remember when thunder roars, head indoors!
As temperatures start to cool Tuesday night, some of those rain showers may even turn over to snow into Wednesday morning. But while we may see snowflakes, any snow will have a hard time sticking, which is good news for the roadways.
This showery weather pattern will stick around through Wednesday, before a brief break Thursday (nicest day of the week!). Our next weather system looks to arrive sometime Friday, bringing more spring showers, but also warming temperatures into the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.