Well if you needed a reminder of the positives around us in these uncertain times, look no further than the fact that it is now SPRING!
Spring officially sprung Thursday night at 8:49pm, but that means Friday is the first FULL day of Spring, and it'll be feeling like it!
The sunshine is back out, and temperatures will once again rise into the 50s, making for a great day to get outside (just stay 6' apart!). Our weather looks to stay dry and mild through the weekend, so take advantage of it, changes coming next week will cool us back down and bring a chance for some Spring showers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.