Right now, some areas are waking up to snowfall across the Inland Northwest. Wenatchee and East Wenatchee are seeing an accumulating snow fall rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
The Cascade Mountain Passes are also seeing bands of snow. Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass are advising traction tires. Across Spokane and Coeur d'Alene, we are waking up to relatively calm weather conditions.
Today in Spokane we will see a daytime high in the mid 40s with a chance of rain after 5 p.m. that may be mixed with some snow flurries. Tonight the overnight low will drop to 28 degrees with continued chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m. New snow accumulation is expected to be less than half an inch possible.