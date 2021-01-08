Spokane Public School nurses received the first round of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine today.
Right now nurses are back working in schools and preparing to start COVID-19 testing at Chase Middle School on Jan. 11 for SPS symptomatic kids and staff. This was also a reason why nurses wanted to get vaccinated today.
"I've had them out on the frontlines in the schools working in our health rooms with sick kids and they've done that selflessly," said Becky Doughty, SPS director of health services. "This is a way that I feel like I can protect them and keep them safe at work"
Today 36 out of 41 nurses in the SPS system got the COVID-19 vaccine. Doughty said those that didn't get the vaccine today opted out because they had already received it or because of a health issue that prevented them from doing so. However those that did choose to get the vaccine today said it is one kind of defense they can control against the virus.
"All of us are very aware that if we get sick it's time that we can't take care of others. Being able to protect ourselves, we're thankful for that, so that we are able to take care of our staff and students," said Doughty.
Starting Jan. 11 to get a test, there will be a new option to sign up for students and staff when they login for their daily health screening. The test will be a drive-thru clinic with a self mouth swab. Results will be ready in 36 to 48 hours and it is completely free. Doughty said this also really opens up testing for more people who might need it right now.
"I can't even tell you how thankful we are, and how thankful I am to be able to do this for my staff," said Doughty.
Chase Middle School is the first school in the SPS to have this testing but Doughty said they hope to expand and offer it at more schools in the future. They also hope to expand their testing ability to asymptomatic students and staff as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.