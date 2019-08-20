SEATTLE, Wash. - A favorite fall coffee drink is making a comeback before the changing of the tree leaves.
Pumpkin Spice Latte fans can head into their nearest Starbucks location to get their first fix of the season starting August 27.
According to various news outlets, the August 27 appearance of the PSL is the one of the earliest release dates the latte drink has seen.
Last year, the PSL was released on August 28, but back in 2014, the PSL was rolled out on August 26.
It's official. PSL returns 8/27! pic.twitter.com/8l1pAfBNQe— Starbucks News (@Starbucksnews) August 20, 2019