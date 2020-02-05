We're living in a cold, dark uncertain season right now.
Last week temperatures were in the upper 40's and lower 50's. Combine that with the predictions of a prognosticating rodent in Pennsylvania, and I could've sworn spring was on the horizon.
But Old Man Winter decided to grace us with his presence again Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, reminding us that winter still very much has a grip on the Inland Northwest.
The latest round of snow gave us a few school delays Wednesday morning, which is something you can check on KHQ.com anytime we have a potential snow day.
College kids in Pullman got the day off from classes following President Kirk Schulz teasing a snow day on Twitter.
President Schulz, a self-proclaimed "snow wimp" eventually decided giving kids a "study day" was a good idea.
In Spokane, however, the decision to keep Spokane Public Schools open caused some arguing on social media.
One person called the decision "a bad one" while citing the "horrible" conditions outside.
"Yesterday, on the way home, (my daughters and I walk), one of my girls slipped and went right into the parking lot of our school, and was very close to being hit by a car," a woman named Carla posted. "What about those of us who walk? What about the kiddos who walk several blocks to a bus stop?"
Other people pointed out that we live in the Inland Northwest and snow is just a way of life.
"Life doesn't stop because of snow," commentor Krista added. "Can you imagine how long school would be in session if we had snow days every time there was snow?!"
Some people reiterated Spokane Public Schools' own policy and urged parents to use their own discretion if they didn't think it was safe for their children to go to school.
"For many students, school is the safest place to be during inclement weather. In many cases, both parents and/or guardians work outside the home," a statement on the district's website reads. "Schools provide a warm, supervised environment for the children. However, parents are always encouraged to consider the conditions of their neighborhood and the well being of their students in deciding whether to keep their student home. Students are excused from school when parents so request."
The recent snow activated the City of Spokane's plows for the first time in February. The City isn't in a full-city plow right now with a lot of the snow melting Wednesday afternoon, but crews will be out Wednesday night and Thursday morning plowing, sanding and de-icing hills and arterials for the evening and morning commutes.
First responders were busy, as well. The Washington State Patrol told us they responded to more than 150 crashes in nearly a 24 hour period. As always, when the snow hits, it's time to slow down and give yourself extra time.
So far this winter, we've had roughly 38 inches of snow, but as much as we might have enjoyed that taste of early Spring last week, it's clear at least here in the Inland Northwest, we better not put too much faith in Punxsutawney Phil and at least be prepared for a little bit more winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.