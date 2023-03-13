IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho - The Idaho Supreme Court has granted a stay of execution to a death row inmate convicted for the murders of two gold prospectors in 1985.
The stay, granted while awaiting the U.S. District Court's fully adjudicates the case, is the third death warrant issued for 66-year-old Gerald Pizzuto, Jr., after a failure by the State to obtain the drugs necessary to carry out his lethal injection.
On Feb. 23, the latest warrant was issued and ordered Pizzuto to be executed within 30 days, despite officials' inability to obtain lethal injection chemicals for several months. Pizzuto's attorney requested to stay the warrant if the State could not demonstrate by March 10 that it would be able to obtain the drugs.
The warrant came while a bill is being reviewed by Idaho legislature to bring back the firing squad for executions, a method Idaho had never used before its ban in 2009.
Pizzuto's defense team argues for life in prison, noting he has been in hospice care since 2019 for terminal bladder cancer. However, Governor Brad Little contends the severity of his crimes necessitate a severe punishment.
Pizzuto was convicted for the murder of Berta Herndon and her nephew Del Herndon in 1985. The prosecutor alleged he came upon the pair while they were prospecting for gold near McCall, entering their cabin with a .22 caliber pistol, binding their arms and legs, and ultimately bludgeoning them both to death.