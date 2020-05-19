Funnel clouds, thunderstorms and lots of rain. Spring weather has certainly re-emerged over the last two weeks, but the rainiest day yet is on tap (no pun intended) for Wednesday.
We're going to feel like we've been transported to Seattle, with rain falling all day long. That rain will even be pretty heavy at times! Heavy enough that some areas might break rainfall records with 1-2" possible across the Palouse and Central Panhandle.
All of the rain also brings the threat of flooding. Rivers and streams will be on the rise through the end of the week, with several expected to at least reach minor flooding.
Thankfully the weekend is still looking dry, we'll actually get to enjoy it if we don't float away on Wednesday!
