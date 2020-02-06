Watches and Warnings
Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster

A steady stream of moisture has been pointed at the Pacific Northwest for the last several days, bringing several rounds of wet weather, along with more mild temperatures that has lead to flooding concerns across the state.

Flood Warnings and Advisories have been issued for parts of the Palouse where the rain will continue through Friday morning.

The rest of us get a bit of a break from the rain and snow, with mainly clouds and isolated showers Friday afternoon. Another system Friday night however will bring more rain and mountain snow, as well as some gusty winds, all of which move out on Saturday.

Some sunshine finally back in the forecast for Sunday!

