A steady stream of moisture has been pointed at the Pacific Northwest for the last several days, bringing several rounds of wet weather, along with more mild temperatures that has lead to flooding concerns across the state.
Flood Warnings and Advisories have been issued for parts of the Palouse where the rain will continue through Friday morning.
Several rivers and streams across SE Washington and NE Oregon are expected to flood Thursday night-Friday. Flood Warnings are in place for the Umatilla, Grande Ronde, Walla Walla rivers, as well as Paradise Creek in Moscow.
The rest of us get a bit of a break from the rain and snow, with mainly clouds and isolated showers Friday afternoon. Another system Friday night however will bring more rain and mountain snow, as well as some gusty winds, all of which move out on Saturday.
Some sunshine finally back in the forecast for Sunday!
