Well how about that...?! A little break from the fog on Wednesday! But while it wasn't down on the ground causing problems, it sat right above our heads as an overcast/gray layer throughout the day. And that generally looks to be the rule through Friday....with maybe a few exceptions Thursday afternoon.
A slight breeze out of the east on Thursday might help to eat away some of those low clouds, and a few lucky communities might get to see the sun! Remember what that is?! Right now it looks like the best opportunities will be across the Palouse, Northern Panhandle, and just maybe into Spokane. Keep your fingers crossed!
As for our temperatures...the low clouds also have an impact on those. On Thursday the weather sensor out at the airport recorded an entire degree of warming! Our recorded low temperature was 29°, and our recorded high was 30°. Fun stuff!
We are still pinning our hopes on this weekend to see some sort of change. The high pressure that has dominated for much of the past two weeks (and helps to keep the fog around) looks to finally get shoved out by a pair of storms in the Pacific, the second of which could also bring a bit of snow with it Sunday night-Tuesday. I hope I'm not just speaking for myself when I say, we'll take some snow over more of this miserable fog!