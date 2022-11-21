SPOKANE, Wash. - A car found in the Spokane River on Monday morning was confirmed to be stolen, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD).
The vehicle was partially submerged in the river on north Iron Bridge Way and was towed out on Monday. Investigators noted a cinder block was holding down the gas pedal, and the vehicle was later confirmed to be stolen.
No bodies were found in the car.
The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information about the incident, you should call Crime Check at 5099-456-2233.
