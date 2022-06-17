SPOKANE, Wash. - Stolen off his front steps last Friday, Ruben Villarreal's scooter is not just a form of transportation, it's his identity.
"I felt like the days were blurring together and it was running over and over again," Villarreal said.
Ruben Villarreal has struggled with alcoholism for years. That is until 7 years ago when he decided enough was enough.
"I just decided that I needed a change in my life," he recalled.
He quit drinking and used the money he would've spent on alcohol for something more... well, mobile.
"A month and a half later I had an envelope with enough money in it to buy my first scooter," he said. "I could not believe that I was wasting that much money and just destroying myself, destroying my health. That was an eye-opener."
Riding on the road to recovery meant a red 2009 Honda Metropolitan scooter named Peggy and, "A little piece of freedom," he said. "A little time to myself."
But just like that, one became two. And the Mild Riders were created.
"Mild Riders, that'd be the funniest name because we're not, we're just mild. We're keeping it under 35; we're just chilling," he said.
Co-founder Tiffany Patterson watches each week as more and more people join on the ride.
"We'll have 2 people or we'll have 10 people, it just varies," Patterson said. "There's definitely people from all different walks of life that come together with this shared passion. There's an energy that happens when you're with other people."
But last Friday, there was a speedbump.
"I came up, and I found the lock sitting over there, pop! And it was gone."
Ruben's scooter was taken right off his porch, making last week his last ride until Peggy reemerges, or he saves for another scooter.
"I think people want to help when they can," Patterson said.
Just a week after the theft, the GoFundMe for Ruben surpassed the goal, and the community support is overwhelming.
"It feels really personal but you know what outweighs that is the love that I've gotten from everybody in this town. It's been absolutely amazing," Villarreal said. "I can't believe that such a negative situation in my mind can turn into something that I only think of as positive now."
Ruben said he is now ready to look for a new scooter. Though of course, he'll still keeping an eye out for Peggy.
If you'd like to contribute, you can visit the GoFundMe page HERE.