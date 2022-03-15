The strong storm that brought steady rain, some thunderstorms and gusty winds to the Inland Northwest on Tuesday is now moving on...and that means a pretty nice day on tap for Wednesday.
Temperatures will take a little bit of a hit thanks to the cooler air behind Tuesday's cold front, but should still reach into the 50s in the afternoon. The atmosphere will also be much drier, with some peaks of sunshine between clouds throughout the day.
A couple weak storm systems will bring some spotty showers Thursday and Friday before a stronger front arrives for a rainy Saturday.
The sun is back though for the first day of Spring on Sunday!