Temperatures hit 79° at the Spokane airport today, making it the warmest day of the year so far!
Flash Flood Watches are in place (see below) into Friday morning. The biggest concern being very heavy rain in these storms causing mud/landslides over wildfire burn scars. If you live in an area under a Watch...be alert for potential WARNINGS to be issued. Remember...a watch means flooding is possible, a warning means it's happening!
As for storms reaching Spokane...latest forecasts bring the best chance during the late overnight (mainly after 11PM). Storms are forecast to reach parts of the Palouse, LC Valley and Camas Prairie between 6-9PM.
Storms will continue to slowly push north into Canada well into early Friday morning before calming down. It won't take long on Friday however to trigger yet another round of region-wide thunderstorms.
The wet weather doesn't look to let up either, with more rain on Saturday and storms again Sunday and Monday. The pattern responsible for all of this will finally start to break down mid next week with drier weather expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.