Our atmospheric river is in full force now, as heavy rain is falling across parts of the Inland Northwest late Friday night, and will continue into Saturday morning. As we transition to Saturday afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will also enter the picture.
With numerous events happening in Spokane this weekend, thousands of people who plan to be outside, should also have a plan to get inside as we expect the thunderstorms to pop up starting in the early afternoon.
While we can't pinpoint where they will hit directly, the best chance looks to be in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Heavy downpours of rain and hail, along with gusty winds and lightning will accompany these storms.
As of right now, the one dry spot this weekend looks to be Sunday morning, before yet another round of rain arrives Sunday afternoon and lingers through Monday as well. All in all, forecasts are showing around 1" of total rainfall in Spokane from Friday night-Monday, with even heavier amounts 1-3" across the Panhandle.
Our pattern finally dries out next week, and we'll climb back into the 70s by Thursday and Friday.