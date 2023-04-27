From Washington's Lottery:
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington’s Lottery is encouraging players to double check their lottery tickets, as there are more than $2.1 million in unclaimed prizes that are set to expire soon. Two of the prizes, a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket purchased in Airway Heights back in November, and a $10,000 Match 4 prize from a ticket also purchased in November, expire in May.
The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at the Maverik located at 10707 W US 2 HWY in Airway Heights and expires May 6. The Match 4 ticket was purchased at the Safeway located at 5616 176th St E in Puyallup and expires May 19.
Players hoping to claim their prize must come in to one of the regional offices of Washington’s Lottery before 5 p.m. on the day when the prize is set to expire.
The full list of unclaimed prizes – including two additional six-figure prizes set to expire in the coming months – can be found here.
Winning players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. By law, the prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account. Each June, the surplus in the reserve account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which supports education in Washington State. WOPA helps college students across the state achieve their dreams and supports early childhood education programs. More information on the program can be found here.
Washington’s Lottery has regional offices located in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, and Yakima, which are open to the public to claim prizes Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 who cannot travel to one of these locations to mail in their winning ticket to claim their prize. Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are asked to call the nearest Lottery office to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim.